Ratings: Call Me Kat Dips With Finale, Superstore Closes Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s yet-to-be-renewed Call Me Kat closed out Season 1 with 2.02 million total viewers (its third-smallest audience) and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping a tenth week-to-week.

Bookending the freshman sitcom, Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.8) was steady, while Last Man Standing (2.3 mil/0.4) was down.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Superstore‘s double-episode series finale averaged a hair over 2.5 million viewers (its second-largest audience of the season) while matching last week’s 0.5 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the series ender a rare average grade of “A+”; read our many post mortems.

ABC | Station 19 (5 mil/0.7) and Grey’s Anatomy (4.9 mil/0.9, read recap and get “resurrection” news) both dipped, though they respectively led Thursday in viewers and in the demo. A Million Little Things (3.1 mil/0.5, read post mortem) was steady.

THE CW | Leading out of that Harry & Meghan special, Legacies dipped to its second-smallest audience (502K) while steady in the demo (with a 0.1.); read recap.

