Which Broadcast TV 'Bubble' Shows Do You Most Want Saved? Cast Your Vote!

Feel that chill in the air? It's a sign that TV's grim reaper is hovering, sharpening his scythe in preparation to thin the broadcast networks' primetime herd.

Although this TV season, like last year’s, looks a bit different due to how the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with scheduling, there nonetheless remain quite a few renew/cancel decisions to be made as shows approach the end of their current (maybe final?) seasons.

Only a few “on-the-bubble” scripted series have already learned their fates, including the Fox sudser Filthy Rich, which was cancelled in October (just weeks after its long-postponed debut). And while zero original scripted shows at the renewal-happy CW are currently in limbo, many series at ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are awaiting verdicts on their fate.

Until those gavels some swinging down, we want to know which series have your support.

In the poll below, you’ll find nearly two dozen scripted comedies and dramas currently on the bubble. After assessing the options, cast your vote for up to THREE (3) shows that you want to be renewed (even though most decisions may not come down until mid-May, or even later in this pandemic-era timeline).

Fun facts: S.W.A.T. led this poll last year, followed by The Rookie and The Resident; NBC’s ill-fated Indebted placed last. In 2019, The Rookie, Whiskey Cavalier (sigh) and Manifest came out on top.

After our poll closes (on Wednesday, March 31 at 5 pm ET), we will dramatically reveal the shows that got the most love. Until then, weigh in below, then drop a comment to make your case for a favorite series!