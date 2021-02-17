NCIS: New Orleans Cancelled, Will End With Season 7 at CBS

If your two favorite things are NCIS and Mardi Gras, I’ve got some terrible news for you: NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end.

Season 7, which is currently airing (Sundays at 10/9c), will be the CBS procedural’s last, our sister site Deadline reports. The series finale is set to air Sunday, May 16 — marking the show’s 155th episode.

Thus far this season, through eight episodes, NCIS: New Orleans is averaging 4.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 24 percent from its Season 6 averages. Among the 12 dramas CBS has been airing this TV season (not including The Equalizer and Clarice), it ranks ninth in both measures.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” co-showrunners and executive producers Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a statement. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

The news comes after it was reported that CBS is working on its third spinoff in the NCIS franchise to be set in Hawaii. The network previously tried to develop an offshoot titled NCIS: Red, which would have centered on mobile anti-terrorist unit called the Red Team. The series, which never made it past the backdoor pilot, would have starred John Corbett, Kim Raver, Scott Grimes, Edwin Hodge and Gillian Alexy.

NCIS: New Orleans debuted in 2014 and currently stars Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder.