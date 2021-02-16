CBS Eyes Fourth NCIS Series; Latest Spinoff Would Be Set in Hawaii

RELATED STORIES NCIS Shocker: Who Died During the Time Jump to Pandemic Times? Plus, Who Is Leaving the Team?

CBS is looking to expand the NCIS franchise outside the contiguous United States.

TVLine has learned that the Eye network is in the early stages of developing a new iteration of NCIS, this one set in Hawaii. This would mark CBS’ third NCIS spinoff and the fourth NCIS series overall, joining the Mark Harmon-headlined mothership, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

A CBS spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Prior to the franchise’s newest entry, NCIS: New Orleans, launching in 2014, CBS was developing NCIS: Red, an offshoot centering on a mobile anti-terrorist unit dubbed the Red Team. The project — which was to star John Corbett, Kim Raver, Scott Grimes, Edwin Hodge, and Gillian Alexy — did not make it past the backdoor pilot stage.

The NCIS franchise was born via a two-part, April 2003 episode of JAG that introduced Mark Harmon’s Gibbs, Michael Weatherly’s DiNozzo, Pauley Perrette’s Abby and David McCallum’s Ducky. When JAG leads David James Elliott and Catherine Bell briefly reprised their roles as Navy Captain “Harm” Rabb Jr.and Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie on NCIS:LA in 2019, there was buzz that CBS was testing the waters for a a full-fledged JAG revival.

Reacting to said scuttlebutt, NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said at the time, “I never say never to anything. It’s really up to [CBS]. That’s not my call to make.”