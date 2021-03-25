Grey's Anatomy Promo Reveals Another Big Comeback: It's [Spoiler]!

Unfold yet another beach chair, because Grey’s Anatomy’s in-limbo Meredith is receiving another very special visitor. 100 Most Shocking TV Deaths Ever

At the close of the ABC drama’s Teddy-centric March 25 outing, a promo for next week’s episode, which is titled “Breathe,” revealed that Chyler Leigh’s Lexie Grey will be visiting next, from The Great Beyond.

Leigh made her debut as Mer’s half-sister at the end of Season 3, and stuck around for five seasons, until Lexie very, very tragically died in the same small-plane crash that eventually claimed the life of Eric Dane’s McSteamy.

In a June 2012 statement to TVLine, Leigh explained, “Earlier this year, I made the decision that Season 8 would be my last. I met with [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] and we worked together to give Lexie’s story appropriate closure.”

Leigh/Lexie’s arrival on Limbo Beach continues a nostalgia-filled theme for Season 17, ever since Meredith contracted COVID and was put on a ventilator; during this time, she has been visited by the likes of late husband Derek (played by original cast member Patrick Dempsey), late BFF George (original cast member T.R. Knight), and an ill-fated DeLuca (Carmine Giovinazzo).