Grey's Anatomy: Sarah Drew to Return in Season 17 Guest Appearance

Just as Grey’s Anatomy says goodbye to a series regular, it welcomes back an old friend.

Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner on the long-running ABC medical drama, will reprise the role in a guest appearance later this season, our sister site Deadline reports. No details yet on what brings her back to Grey Sloan, or when it might air, but several familiar faces have already returned to Grey’s this season via beach dream sequences, including Patrick Dempsey as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd and T.R. Knight as George O’Malley. (Unlike those two, though, Drew’s character April is still alive, so she may actually appear in the flesh.)

Drew’s return comes on the heels of a heartbreak for Grey’s fans, with the show killing off Giacomo Gianniotti’s character Andrew DeLuca in this week’s episode. (Click here for our updated ranking of the saddest Grey’s Anatomy deaths ever.)

Drew left Grey’s in 2018 after a nine-year run, along with fellow cast member Jessica Capshaw (Arizona). In Drew’s last episode, April and her boyfriend Matthew got married in an impromptu ceremony, after which she resigned from the hospital to provide medical care for Seattle’s homeless. She and her ex-husband Jackson (played by Jesse Williams) continue to share custody of their daughter Harriet.

Since exiting Grey’s, Drew starred in a pair of pilots for CBS — a Cagney & Lacey reboot and The Republic of Sarah — but neither got picked up to series. She’s also set to play a recurring role in the upcoming Freeform series Cruel Summer.