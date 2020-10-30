Grey's Vet Sarah Drew Returning to TV With Role in Freeform's Cruel Summer

RELATED STORIES 25 Best Grey's Characters Ever, Ranked

With Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital now firmly in her rearview mirror, Sarah Drew is making tracks for Texas, recurring in Freeform’s upcoming thriller Cruel Summer, our sister site Deadline reports.

The Freeform drama is set over the course of three summers — 1993, 1994 and 1995 — in a tiny Texas town, where a beautiful young woman named Kate (played by Cloak & Dagger‘s Olivia Holt) is abducted. Meanwhile, an awkward loner named Jeanette (Tell Me Your Secrets‘ Chiara Aurelia) suddenly becomes the most popular girl in town… until she becomes the most hated person in America.

According to the network, each episode will be told from the perspective of either Kate or Jeanette, and their conflicting stories will continue to have viewers wondering what really happened.

Drew will recur as Jeanette’s mother, Cindy Turner, who struggles to keep her family together in the face of vicious town gossip.

Cruel Summer is executive-produced by Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple.

In addition to playing Dr. April Kepner for nine years on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Drew’s small-screen credits include memorable roles on AMC’s Mad Men, The WB’s Everwood and MTV’s Daria. She attempted her TV comeback last fall, headlining a show called The Republic of Sarah, but CBS ultimately passed on the pilot.

Your thoughts on Cruel Summer? Drop ’em in a comment below.