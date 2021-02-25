Titans First Look: Blackfire Suits Up!

RELATED STORIES J.J. Abrams, HBO Max Team for Reality-Bending Thriller About College Student

Blackfire is looking lit for Titans Season 3.

The DC Universe-turned-HBO Max series on Thursday revealed a first look at the Tamaranean baddie’s new supersuit, months after her sister Koriand’r aka Starfire (played by Anna Diop) got her own slick new look.

Damaris Lewis, who appeared in a pair of Season 2 episodes as Blackfire, was upped to series regular for Season 3 back in December 2019 — no surprise given how the DC series’ sophomore run ended: As seen in the finale’s bonus scene, a mom had just tucked her kids into the car outside a store when a glob of space goo splatted on the side of her neck. Moments later, said mom transformed into a smirking Blackfire — akin to how Tamaran’s not-so-beloved queen used royal guardsman Faddei (Robbie Jones) as her host during an earlier visit to Earth.

As announced at September’s DC FanDome event, “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Titans Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.” Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) will don the Red Hood identity “in his obsession to take down his old team” (see first photo), while the truly new faces include Barbara Gordon (to be played by actress/singer Savannah Welch) Tim Drake (I May Destroy You‘s Jay Lycurgo) and the yet-to-be-cast Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, an Arkham Asylum inmate who offers his services as a profiler for the GCPD.

Besides Walters’ Jason and Diop’s Kory, returning characters include Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Teagan Croft’s Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter’s Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie’s Donna Troy/Wondergirl, Joshua Orpin’s Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson’s Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly’s Dawn Granger/Dove.

Titans Seasons 1 and 2 — which originally debuted on the since-reconfigured DC Universe streaming service — are now available to stream on the HBO Max, with Season 3’s premiere date still TBA.

