Titans Season 3 Casts Barbara Gordon, Gotham City Police Commissioner

RELATED STORIES Titans Reveals Starfire's New Supersuit

Titans Reveals Starfire's New Supersuit Titans Reveals First Look at Red Hood

Savannah Welch has copped a plum role on HBO Max’s Titans.

Our sister site Variety reports that Welch is joining Season 3 of the live-action DC series as Barbara Gordon, who had been the costumed crimefighter Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker. Now commissioner of the GCPD, Barbara’s life will get more complicated when Dick Grayson (played by Brenton Thwaites) resurfaces in Gotham, possibly rekindling their old romance and starting a new crimefighting partnership.

Welch’s acting credits include History’s short-lived Six, and she also is a singer, most notably in the Trishas (which has been described as a homegrown indie version of the Dixie Chicks). Welch is also an amputee, having lost one of her legs in a November 2016 accident.

As announced at September’s DC FanDome event, “circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City” in Titans Season 3, “where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.” Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) will don a new identity — Red Hood — “in his obsession to take down his old team” (see first photo), while the truly new faces include Barbara Gordon as well as Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, an Arkham Asylum inmate who offers his services as a profiler and consultant for the GCPD.

Season 3 of Titans, which will stream exclusively on HBO Max (following DC Universe’s reconfiguration), is currently in production. Besides those mentioned above, returning characters include Anna Diop’s Kory/Starfire, Damaris Lewis’ Blackfire, Teagan Croft’s Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter’s Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie’s Donna Troy/Wondergirl, Joshua Orpin’s Conner Kent/Superboy, Alan Ritchson’s Hank Hall/Hawk and Minka Kelly’s Dawn Granger/Dove.

Want scoop on Titans, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.