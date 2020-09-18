DC Universe to Relaunch With New Name, as All Original Shows Migrate to HBO Max — Get Pricing Details

RELATED STORIES Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 3, to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

To the surprise of exactly no one (including Mr. Nobody), DC Universe will be relaunching with a new name — and minus its original TV programming.

It was announced on Friday that the original home of Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders et al will be known as DC Universe Infinite as of Jan. 21, 2021. (What, was DC Universe+ taken?) In its new incarnation — and with all original TV shows migrating, as long-speculated, to HBO Max — DCUI will house more than 24,000 comic books at launch. Subscribers will also have access to members-only DC fan events and a steady stream of recently released comics (six months after their physical versions hit stores).

Subscribers will also have earlier access to new Digital First comics that include titles such as Aquaman: Deep Dives, Batman: Gotham Nights, DCeased: Hope at World’s End, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, Injustice: Year Zero, Shazam!: Lightning Strikes, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing: New Roots and Wonder Woman 84. Also debuting on DCUI will be DC Universe Infinite Originals aka new comic content centered around beloved characters.

Following its Stateside launch, DC Universe Infinite will begin expanding globally in Summer 2021.

The rejiggered service will be available online at DCUniverseInfinite.com, iOS and Android devices for $7.99 a month or $74.99 a year (which works out to $6.25 a month). On Feb. 1, every DCUI subscriber, existing members, or those joining during the pre-order offer window will receive a special “thank you” voucher redeemable at the DC Shop (subject to terms and conditions. Annual subscribers will receive a $25 voucher while monthly subscribers get a cool $10).

HBO Max, meanwhile, will be the home for premium video content that will include new DC series, “key DC classics” and DC Universe originals like Young Justice Seasons 1-4, Titans Seasons 1-3, Doom Patrol Seasons 1-3, and DC’s Stargirl Season 1, and Harley Quinn Seasons 1, 2 and the newly ordered 3.