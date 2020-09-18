Harley Quinn Renewed for Season 3, to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max

Gotham City’s notorious queenpin is bringing her bat to HBO Max, now that the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has renewed Harley Quinn for Season 3 — nearly three months after its Season 2 finale landed on DC Universe. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Harley Quinn is the latest original series to leave DC Universe altogether, as that service evolves into a comics-only platform. Earlier this month, it was announced that fellow DCU original Doom Patrol had been renewed for Season 3 as a “Max Original.” Prior to that, DC’s Stargirl was picked up for a second season, which will air only on The CW.

The animated series’ move comes as no surprise. In August, DC Chief Content Officer Jim Lee suggested that all remaining DCU originals would eventually migrate to HBO Max, including Titans (previously renewed for Season 3) and Young Justice: Outsiders (picked up for Season 4 aka Young Justice: Phantoms).

With Harley Quinn destined for HBO Max, Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco will now headline two series for the streamer, including the upcoming dramedy The Flight Attendant, which is expected to premiere later this year.

Harley Quinn‘s sophomore run ended with Ivy and Kite Man’s wedding day, which as expected did not go off without a hitch (read full recap). TVLine readers gave Season 2 an average grade of “A.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Harley Quinn‘s Season 3 renewal. Are you looking forward to its eventual return?