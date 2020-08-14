DC Universe Original TV Series Will Be Moving to HBO Max, Says DC CCO

RELATED STORIES DC FanDome Schedule: Your Guide to the Virtual Fan Event's 15+ TV Panels

DC FanDome Schedule: Your Guide to the Virtual Fan Event's 15+ TV Panels Streaming Service Comparison Guide: Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and 65+ Other Options

Dick Grayson may be getting a new place to hang his domino mask.

To the surprise of perhaps no one, it appears that all DC Universe original series are relocating to HBO Max, DC Chief Content Officer Jim Lee shared in an interview published on Friday.

“The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max,” Lee shared in a THR Q&A that was pegged to the larger shakeup and massive layoffs currently going on at the iconic comics publisher.

“Truthfully, that’s the best platform for that content,” Lee explained. “The amount of content you get, not just DC [shows], but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it’s the best value proposition.” (HBO Max currently fetches $14.99/month, whereas DC Universe is $7.99.)

As for the digitized backlist of DC comics content that has been living on the nearly two-year-old DC Universe subscription service, “There is always going to be a need for that. So we’re excited to transform it and we’ll have more news on what that will look like,” Lee said. “It’s definitely not going away.”

Neither DC Universe nor HBO Max had further comment beyond what Lee said.

The tea leaves pointing to DC Universe’s transmogrification have been many, starting with the decision to simultaneously stream Doom Patrol Season 2 on HBO Max, followed by the news that DC’s Stargirl‘s freshman run would get a second, broadcast window on The CW, just one day after each streaming debut.

Then in early July, it was announced that DC’s Stargirl had been renewed for a second season that would be a CW exclusive, and not have a home on DC Universe. Two weeks later, DC Universe quietly removed its annual subscription plan, clearly indicating that its medium-term future was, at best, in flux.

As for new seasons of DC Universe Originals already in the hopper, its flagship live-action series, Titans, was renewed for Season 3 last November, while the animated Young Justice was renewed for a fourth season over a year ago. Harley Quinn, which ended Season 2 in late June (and is currently streaming on HBO Max), and Doom Patrol (which streamed its “early” sophomore finale on Aug. 6), both await word on their fates.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.