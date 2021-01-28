Titans Casts Robin No. 3 for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Titans Reveals Starfire's New Supersuit

Titans is heading for another round of Robin.

Jay Lycurgo, who guested on HBO’s I May Destroy You and has a role in the upcoming DC film The Batman, is set to recur during Season 3 of the live-action superhero team-up series as Tim Drake, a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism.

Tim’s easy-going demeanor is backed up by a near-genius mind — a natural detective with a perception of detail far beyond his years.

In DC lore, Tim is fated to become the third Robin, succeeding Jason Todd (and Dick Grayson before him) in carrying the superhero mantle. Titans‘ Dick (played by Brenton Thwaites), after a bit of an identity crisis, has transitioned to the Nightwing persona, while Jason Todd (Curran Walters) is due to become Red Hood in Season 3.

Titans Seasons 1 and 2 — which originally debuted on the since-reconfigured DC Universe streaming service — are now available to stream on the HBO Max, with Season 3’s premiere date still TBA.

