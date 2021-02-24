Ratings: Superman & Lois Debut Gives CW Time Slot a 2-Year Audience High

In the latest TV show ratings, Superman & Lois‘ 90-minute premiere event averaged 1.71 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — with its first hour delivering The CW’s largest audience in that time slot (1.71 mil) in two years, since The Flash 5×12. And while it was not quite a Walker, which debuted last month to 2.44 mil and nearly a 0.4, it did deliver The CW’s second-largest season or series premiere audience since Batwoman circa Fall 2019. This Is Us' Flash-Forward: An Ongoing Investigation

TVLine readers gave Superman & Lois‘ launch an average grade of “A-,” with 93 percent planning to stay tuned when it lands in its regular Tuesdays-at-9 slot next week; read our post mortem.

Elsewhere:

NBC | Young Rock (3.5 mil/0.7) and Kenan (2.7 mil/0.5) were both down sharply from their premieres, while This Is Us dipped to what just might be series lows (5 mil/0.9) but still led Tuesday in the demo; read recap, post mortem and flash-forwards update. Nurses (2.2 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady with its freshman finale.

ABC | To Tell the Truth (3.8 mil/0.5) and black-ish (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped, mixed-ish (2 mil/0.4) was steady.

CBS | An NCIS rerun drew Tuesday’s biggest audience: 5.3 mil.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.