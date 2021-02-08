Masked Singer Gets Season 5 Premiere Date, With Niecy Nash as Guest Host

RELATED STORIES Masked Singer Season 5: Niecy Nash to Serve as Temporary Host After Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Get your wildly inaccurate guesses ready: The Masked Singer will return for Season 5 on Fox on Wednesday, March 10 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned.

The premiere — with Niecy Nash temporarily stepping in as guest host after Nick Cannon tested positive for the coronavirus — will be followed by the 9 pm series debut of Game of Talents, a combination variety show/guessing game hosted by TV veteran Wayne Brady (who also won Season 2 of The Masked Singer, by the way). Talents, first announced by Fox back in November, has two teams of contestants competing to guess the hidden talents of mystery performers, from fire dancing to spider wrangling, with a prize of more than $200,000 on the line.

For The Masked Singer‘s fifth season, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will all return, along with Nash taking over as host for an undetermined number of episodes. (The network says Singer is still “hosted by” Cannon, for the record.) Season 4 of the hit Fox competition wrapped up in December, with country singer LeAnn Rimes being crowned the winner. The finale drew in 7.1 million total viewers and earned a 1.7 demo rating, easily topping the night and giving the show its largest audience of the season, excluding a special Thanksgiving airing.