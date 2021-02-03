Masked Singer Season 5: Niecy Nash to Serve as Temporary Host After Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 EP on Buck and T.K.'s Awkward Exchange in Lone Star Crossover

The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has tested positive for the coronavirus, our sister site Variety reports. As a result, he will sit out a few of the first episodes of the upcoming Season 5, which begins this week.

While Cannon is convalescing in quarantine, Niecy Nash (Claws, Getting On) will fill in as a temporary host.

Nash’s TV credits also include Mrs. America, Masters of Sex, Scream Queens, The Soul Man, Reno 911! and Never Have I Ever. She served as a Season 4 guest panelist on Masked Dancer and has appeared on I Can See Your Voice, hosted by Masked Singer‘s Ken Jeong. She has been nominated for multiple Emmys: twice for Getting On and most recently for her work in Netflix’s When They See Us.

The Masked Singer, which aired its Season 4 finale in December 2020, closed out the season with 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, dominating the evening in both measures. Among regularly scheduled outings, the finale drew the season’s largest audience and second-highest demo number, trailing only the premiere.

The series, which was renewed in December, is slated to return later this year.

What do you think about Nash as Cannon’s fill-in? Sound off in the comments!