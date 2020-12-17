TV Ratings: The Masked Singer and Amazing Race End on High Notes

RELATED STORIES Kids Say the Darndest Things, With Tiffany Haddish, Revived at CBS

Kids Say the Darndest Things, With Tiffany Haddish, Revived at CBS SEAL Team Recap: Did Bravo Work Out the Kinks in Time to Save Ray?

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer closed out Season 4 with 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, dominating Wednesday in both measures. Among regularly scheduled outings (remember, there was that boffo Thanksgiving episode), the finale drew the season’s largest audience and second-highest demo number (trailing only the premiere).

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B+,” while the season scored an “A-“; read recap and exit interviews.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Amazing Race (4.3 mil/0.8) ticked up to season highs with its finale; TVLine readers gave both the finale and the long-awaited Season 32 as a whole an average grade of “C” (read recap). With their fall finales, SEAL Team (4.4 mil/0.5, read recap) dipped and S.W.A.T. (4 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Christmas Light Fight (3.6 mil/0.6) dipped from its season opener, while For Life (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady with its fall finale.

THE CW | Devils (374K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Write ZOOM, P.O. Box 3-5-0, Boston, Mass., Ohh, two-one, three-four.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.