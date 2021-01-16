Game of Talents: Wayne Brady-Hosted Mystery Variety Series Sets March Premiere on Fox — Watch Promo

RELATED STORIES The Masked Dancer Sends a Trio to the Super 6 — Here Are All the Latest Clues

Has Fox finally found the perfect companion to The Masked Singer?

The network has announced that Game of Talents, a new variety show hosted by Wayne Brady, will bow in March and air Wednesdays at 9/8c (exact premiere date TBA).

Based on the international format of the same name, Game of Talents pits two teams of contestants against each other “as they attempt to figure out the surprising and sometimes bizarre hidden talents of the mystery performers,” according to the official description. “With more than $200,000 on the line, the contestants will attempt to pinpoint fire dancers from spider wranglers, chainsaw jugglers from contortionists, and more, all before the performers let loose and strut their stuff on stage.”

Brady previously won Season 2 of The Masked Singer in December 2019. Prior to that, he hosted another Fox game show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, from 2007 to 2009. He currently hosts CBS’ Let’s Make a Deal and continues to appear on The CW’s long-running improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which is currently in its 17th season.

The Masked Singer was previously renewed for a fifth season in December, while the fate of I Can See Your Voice, which aired as a companion to Masked Singer this fall, has not yet been decided. (Spinoff series The Masked Dancer is keeping the Wednesdays-at-8 time slot warm until the mothership’s return. Keep up with the latest clues and guesses here.)

