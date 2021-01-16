The Masked Dancer Sends a Trio to the Super 6 — Here Are All the Latest Clues

We’re only three episodes into the season, but The Masked Dancer‘s judging panel is already on a hot streak.

Just one week after Ken Jeong correctly guessed Bill Nye as the science guy beneath Ice Cube’s mask, Wednesday’s episode found Brian Austin Green accurately predicting Moth to be activist and author Elizabeth Smart. (And he didn’t have the luxury of furiously Googling Brigham Young University alumni, like yours truly did.) The Masked Dancer Clues and Guesses

That said, the remaining Group B contestants — Sloth, Zebra and Cotton Candy, all of whom advanced to the Super Six — still seem to be stumping the judges a bit. Is the ribbon-dancing Sloth really a full-time comedian like Keegan-Michael Key? Has Cotton Candy indeed competed at the Olympics before? And might Zebra be a contemporary of Oscar De La Hoya’s… or is he just De La Hoya himself?

In the attached gallery, we’ve laid out all of the latest Group B clues, as well as our current guesses of the celebrities donning each costume. Next up on Jan. 20, Group A will return to the stage for the first time since The Masked Dancer‘s December premiere, showcasing playoff performances from Cricket, Tulip, Hammerhead and Exotic Bird (Fox, 8/7c).

Scroll through the attached photos (or click here for direct access) to review all of the clues thus far, then drop a comment with your best guesses!