Patrick Stewart and Stephen Colbert Greet Paramount+'s New 'Residents' in Super Bowl Ad — Watch It Here

The star-studded expedition to the top of Paramount Mountain comes to a head in Paramount+‘s big Game Day ad.

The ViacomCBS subscription service is an expanded rebrand of CBS All Access, with dedicated hubs for the company’s portfolio of cable properties such as Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central. Since Jan. 24, the streamer has released six teasers featuring a motley crew of characters — including, but not limited to: Beavis and Butthead; Blue Bloods‘ Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck); Dora the Explorer; The Good Fight‘s Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski); the MTV Astronaut; Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green); Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ Pike (Anson Mount) and Spock (Ethan Peck); and S.W.A.T.‘s Hondo (Shemar Moore) — as they make their way up the summit.

All of those ads culminated in a literal cliffhanger, which saw All Rise‘s Judge Carmichael (Simone Missick), The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, Reno 911!‘s Lt. Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Survivor‘s Jeff Probst and The Ring‘s Samara (!) holding on for dear life.

In the grand finale — which is set to air during Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl match-up on CBS — all of them make it to the top of the mountain, where they’re greeted by Star Trek: Picard‘s Sir Patrick Stewart and “bartender” Stephen Colbert. Watch below:

In addition to CBS All Access’ ongoing original series (which include the aforementioned Good Fight and myriad Star Trek offshoots), the rebranded Paramount+ will feature a number of new shows, including the Godfather making-of drama The Offer, Grease spinoff Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kate Beckinsale comedy Guilty Party, and revivals of iCarly and (maybe) Frasier.

Paramount+ launches Thursday, March 4. Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments if you’ll be subscribing to the rebranded service.