TVLine Items: Kominsky Ups Turner, Grease Series on the Move and More

Sandy’s ex-wife will be making her presence known on The Kominsky Method: The Netflix comedy has added Kathleen Turner as a series regular for the third and final season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Turner previously guest-starred in a Season 2 episode as Roz Volander, a doctor who has a very volatile relationship with her former husband Sandy (Michael Douglas). The gig extends Turner and Douglas’ on-screen history: The pair starred together in the films Romancing the Stone, Jewel of the Nile and War of the Roses.

Turner’s promotion follows last month’s news that Alan Arkin (aka Norman Newlander) will not return to the series for its final run.

* The Grease spinoff series, now titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, is moving from HBO Max to Paramount+, our sister site Variety reports.

* Ken Marino (Veronica Mars, Black Monday) will star opposite Julie Bowen in the CBS comedy pilot Wilde Things, from Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, per Deadline. Marino’s Joe has a friend-with-benefits relationship with Bowen’s character and is convinced that he’s going to be the guy who finally breaks through Frankie’s walls to become something more.

* Amazon Prime this winter will say so long to 2020 with Yearly Departed, a “comedic memorial” hosted by Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) and including appearances by executive producer/Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, among many others.

* Starting Nov. 22, Yellowstone‘s third season will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock. The first two seasons are already on the platform.

* BET+ has ordered to series Ms. Pat, a scripted, 10-episode comedy based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ stand-up comedy and memoir, telling the story of a former convicted felon-turned-suburban mom (Ms. Pat) whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. The cast also includes J. Bernard Calloway (City on a Hill), Tami Roman (The Family Business), Vince Swann (Undercover Brother 2), Theodore Barnes (The Goldbergs) and newcomer Briyana Guadalupe.

* Showtime has released a first look at Bad Hombres, its upcoming documentary (premiering Friday, Oct. 16) about Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world’s only binational professional baseball team:

