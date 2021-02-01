Frasier Revival Eyed at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES 27 TV Characters Who Disappeared Without a Trace, From Friends to Grey's

27 TV Characters Who Disappeared Without a Trace, From Friends to Grey's Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer to Play Old Frenemies With 'Warring Egos' in ABC Comedy From Modern Family Duo

Insert requisite tossed-salad-and-scrambled-eggs lede here because that long-gestating Frasier revival may finally be on the verge of hatching.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Paramount+ — the streamer soon to be formerly known as CBS All Access — is circling the years-in-the-making project, which would find Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane. (Frasier is, of course, a Paramount property.)

A Paramount+ rep did not respond to TVLine’s request for comment. A CBS TV Studios spokesperson, meanwhile, declined to comment.

News of the potential new iteration first broke in July 2018. At the time, it was revealed that the revival would find Grammer’s Seattle-based shrink decamping to a different city. The following month, Grammer stressed that the quality threshold was understandably high given the original series’ stories history (Frasier garnered 37 Emmys during its 11-season run).

“[We] have to make sure it’s going to be a great show,” he noted at the time. “If it’s not a great show, and if we don’t hear a pitch that hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.”

In addition to Grammer, the comedy starred David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother; Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Frasier’s live-in housekeeper and Niles’ eventual love interest; Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, the producer of Frasier’s radio show; and the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Frasier’s father.

According to sources, the hope is that Pierce, Leeves and Gilpin would all be involved in the revival in some capacity. If the project is greenlit (and an insider maintains that it is still very much in the if stage), we’re told shooting could begin as early as this summer (after Grammer wraps production on Season 1 of his forthcoming, untitled ABC multi-cam comedy co-starring Alec Baldwin).

As previously reported, CBS All Access is set to be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. The new service will combine original content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

Paramount+ recently ordered a revival of the wildly popular Nickelodeon comedy iCarly, with original stars Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) all set to return.