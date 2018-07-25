Frasier Revival With Kelsey Grammer in the Works, Possibly With New Premise

Kelsey Grammer is hungry for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

The star and executive producer of Frasier is looking to reprise his iconic character in a new series for CBS Television Studios, our sister site Deadline reports, one that would send Dr. Frasier Crane far from the original series’ Seattle setting. (To be fair, Frasier’s 2004 series finale did end with the radio psychiatrist flying to Chicago, presumably to pursue Charlotte, a love interest played by Laura Linney.)

Grammer is reportedly meeting with several writers to discuss concepts for the new show to see if it has legs. Right now, it’s still considered to be in the “exploratory stage.”

A spinoff of NBC’s long-running comedy Cheers, Frasier aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. In addition to Grammer, the comedy starred David Hyde Pierce as Niles Crane, Frasier’s younger brother; Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Frasier’s live-in housekeeper and Niles’ eventual love interest; Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, the producer of Frasier’s radio show; and the late John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Frasier’s father.

During the course of its run, Frasier garnered an impressive 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, setting a new scripted-series record.

Would you like to spend more time with Frasier? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.