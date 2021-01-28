Armie Hammer Exits Godfather-Themed Limited Series at Paramount+

RELATED STORIES iCarly Stars Reunite in First On-Set Photo From Paramount+ Revival

iCarly Stars Reunite in First On-Set Photo From Paramount+ Revival TVLine Items: Paramount+ Launch Date, Super Bowl Singers and More

Just when he thought he was in, they pulled him back out!

Armie Hammer has reportedly dropped out of Paramount+’s forthcoming limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of the iconic Oscar-winning film The Godfather.

The 10-episode drama, written by Michael Tolkin (Escape From Dannemora), is told from the perspective of film producer Al Ruddy (previously played by Hammer, who was also set to serve as an executive producer on the series).

Hammer’s apparent exit, first reported by our sister pub Variety, comes as the actor finds himself mired in scandal after a number of unverified, sexually explicit Instagram direct messages allegedly belonging to him were leaked online. Earlier this month it was announced that Hammer also exited the upcoming Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.

Prior to his big-screen roles in movies such as Call Me by Your Name and The Social Network, Hammer appeared in episodes of Gossip Girl, Veronica Mars and Reaper.

TVLine has reached out to reps for Hammer and the soon-to-launch Paramount+ for comment.