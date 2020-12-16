TVLine Items: Kate Beckinsale Is Guilty Recast, Full Frontal Renewed and More

Kate Beckinsale is filling Isla Fisher’s shoes in Paramount+’s dark comedy Guilty Party, our sister site Deadline reports. (Fisher was originally cast in the lead role in March, but had to exit because of pandemic-related circumstances.)

The half-hour series follows Beth Baker (Beckinsale), “a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit,” per the official logline. “In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”

Beckinsale is known for her big-screen roles in the Underworld franchise, Pearl Harbor and Serendipity, among other movies. She recently starred in the Amazon Prime series The Widow.

* TBS has renewed Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for Season 6, to debut Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10:30/9:30c.

* Apple TV+ has given Servant an early Season 3 renewal, ahead of the psychological thriller’s second season premiere on Friday, Jan. 15.

* Disney+’s Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere a “Making of Season 2” hour-long special on Friday, Dec. 25.

* FXX’s Dave has tapped Meagan Holder (Pitch, UnREAL) to recur during Season 2 as a record label executive who’s responsible for Dave, per Deadline.

* Netflix has set a Friday, Jan. 15 premiere date for Disenchantment Part 3, in which Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny — watch a trailer:

