TVLine Items: Isla Fisher Is Guilty Party, New Divorce Court Judge and More

Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) has booked her first major TV series gig, signing on to star in the CBS All Access dark comedy Guilty Party, which has received a series order at the streamer.

The show follows Beth Baker (Fisher), “a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit,” per the official logline. “In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”

While Fisher has never before headlined a TV series stateside, she did recur on Arrested Development as Rebel Alley and had guest spots on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Angie Tribeca and Bored to Death. She also starred in the Australian soap Home and Away.

* Maura Tierney (The Affair) has joined the upcoming Showtime drama Rust, which explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police (The Newsroom‘s Jeff Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. Tierney will play a woman who’s trying to organize a union at her dress factory while also grappling with her son (Colony‘s Alex Neustaedter) being accused of murder.

* Former Judge Faith star Faith Jenkins will preside over Divorce Court, taking over for Judge Lynn Toler beginning in July, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Newly minted Jojo Rabbit Oscar winner Taika Waititi is developing for Netflix two animated Roald Dahl-inspired series — one based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and another based on the Oompa-Loompa characters, our sister site Variety reports.

* Tony Award nominee Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island) has joined the spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan at Starz, per Deadline. She will play Jukebox, a character portrayed in the original Power series by Anika Noni-Rose.

