After Wonder Woman 1984 and #TheSnyderCut, Which DC Films Will Go Straight to HBO Max?

HBO Max‘s future — at least when it comes to features from DC Films/Warner Bros. Pictures — continues to look super, in the wake of Wonder Woman 1984‘s strong viewership and even after the “Snyder cut” of Justice League debuts on the streaming service.

As part of a profile by the New York Times, DC Films president Walter Hamada said that while the most expensive superhero movies will still release exclusively to theaters (at a rate of up to four per year, starring in 2022), those with more modest budgets will instead premiere on HBO Max.

Two examples of the latter, suggested by the Times, are the announced Batgirl and Static Shock movies.

In addition, Hamada said, “With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’” — as evidenced by the already-announced smaller-screen offshoot of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (headlined by John Cena’s Peacemaker) and a “Year One” prequel to Matt Reeves’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman (which currently on track for a March 2022 theatrical release).

Wonder Woman 1984, which on Dec. 25 had a day-and-date release in theaters and on HBO Max, marked the biggest franchise film to get any kind of a premiere on a streaming service. Zack Snyder’s (much) longer version of 2017’s Justice League will stream exclusively on HBO Max in March (in multiple parts), while The Suicide Squad is among the many WarnerMedia films slated for a 2021 release that will simultaneously bow on HBO Max.