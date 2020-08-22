RELATED STORIES Justice League: Wonder Woman 'Meets' Darkseid in First #SnyderCut Footage

DC fans still have to wait until 2021 for the highly anticipated Zack Snyder cut of Justice League to arrive on HBO Max, but their appetites will surely be whetted by the movie’s dark and moody first trailer.

Released Saturday following the extended director’s cut’s DC FanDome panel, the trailer (embedded above) offers loads of titillating details to soak in. Set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” we catch first glimpses at Superman’s black Recovery Suit, along with scenes featuring Darkseid (Almost Famous‘ Ray Porter), a villain left out of the theatrical release entirely. Porter’s character will be the movie’s new Big Bad, taking over for the original film’s main antagonist, Steppenwolf. Willem Dafoe’s Atlantean Vulko, who instead debuted in Aquaman, also appears.

Another character whose role is restored in the Snyder Cut: The Flash’s love interest, Iris West (Angie Tribeca‘s Kiersey Clemons). And the trailer continues to deliver, promising more of Victor’s backstory before becoming Cyborg, fleshing out Flash and Cyborg’s friendship, adding more Lois and Clark Kent goodness and, most importantly, showcasing a plethora of never-before-seen footage featuring the entire Justice League in action.

The trailer ends with another unseen moment where Batman inspires the crew: “I don’t care how many demons he’s fought in how many hells. He’s never fought us. Not us united.”

As previously announced, the long-awaited director’s cut will be released next year via HBO Max. The film will be available in four one-hour installments. “We’ll find a way of bundling it all together at the end,” said Snyder at DC FanDome.

In addition, the Snyder Cut will not include any footage shot by Joss Whedon.

“It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have been clamoring for the release of Snyder’s cut since the film hit theaters in 2017. Though Snyder was the movie’s original director, he had to step away from the project during post-production due to a family tragedy. Whedon stepped in to complete the film, prompting questions — and tons of buzz — about what Snyder’s final product would have looked like.

Justice League starred Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.