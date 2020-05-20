TheSnyderCut Lives! Justice League Special Edition Lands on HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Ruby Rose's Batwoman Exit: The Story Behind Her Shocking Departure

HBO Max is heeding Twitter’s calls to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut: The streaming service confirmed Wednesday that it will release Zack Snyder’s long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League in 2021.

Rumored to be more than three-and-a-half hours long (versus the theatrical edit’s marketplace-dictated two hours), “The Snyder Cut” is believed to include — possible spoilers alert? — many characters who had been left on the cutting room floor, including Darkseid, Willem Dafoe’s Atlantean Vulko (who instead debuted in Aquaman) and Barry Allen’s love interest Iris West (played by Angie Tribeca‘s Kiersey Clemons). Snyder has also indicated that Superman would have donned the black version of his suit.

Fans have been clamoring for the release of Snyder’s cut since the film hit theaters in 2017. Though Snyder was the movie’s original director, he had to step away from the project during post-production due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon then stepped in to complete the film, prompting questions about what Snyder’s final product would have looked like.

HBO Max had no details to share at this time on the extended cut’s running time, while THR has hinted it may (or may not) be divided and presented in six “chapters.”

THR also says a reported $20 to $30 million will be spent to complete production on The Snyder Cut, which will possibly involve new voice work from the cast.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a statement. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Added Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment: “Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

Justice League starred Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.