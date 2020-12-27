Wonder Woman 1984, After Strong Bow on HBO Max, Gets Fast-Tracked Sequel

RELATED STORIES The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad Heading to HBO Max

Wonder Woman is due for yet another spin, following the Gal Gadot-led film sequel’s solid performance both at the traditional (yet not) box office and with its simultaneous release on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Sunday that it has fast-tracked development on a follow-up to Wonder Woman 1984, which will be written by franchise vet Patty Jenkins, who is again attached to direct.

Amid mixed reviews, Wonder Woman 1984 lassoed the top pandemic-era domestic opening weekend for any feature film this year (with $16.7 million in box office), and to date worldwide has cumed $85 million. What’s more, its simultaneous release on HBO Max — the first franchise blockbuster to also get a day-and-date release on a streaming service — saw “nearly half of the first-year platform’s retail subscribers” (how ever many that may be, we do not know) cue up the film upon its Christmas Day arrival, reads a press release.

In addition, “millions of wholesale subscribers who have access to HBO Max via a cable, wireless or other partner services” tuned in for the sequel, in which Gadot’s Amazon princess battled two villains: wannabe oil tycoon Max Lord (The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal) and Dr. Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah (SNL vet Kristen Wiig).

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer EVP Andy Forssell said in a statement. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Not long after it slotted Wonder Woman 1984 for a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release, Warner Media boldly announced that its entire 2021 film slate (The Matrix 4 and The Suicide Squad included) would do same.

Were you among the millions who watched Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max this weekend? If so, what are your wishes and hopes for the threequel?