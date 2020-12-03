The Matrix 4, Dune, The Suicide Squad, The Sopranos Prequel Head to HBO Max as Warner Bros. Sends Entire 2021 Film Slate to Upstart Streamer

RELATED STORIES Wonder Woman 1984 to Premiere on HBO Max This Christmas

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that it will release its entire 2021 theatrical slate — which includes such anticipated titles as The Matrix 4, Dune and The Suicide Squad — direct to HBO Max, the same day they hit theaters.

Additional movies heading to the streamer include the previously announced Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark (focused on a young Tony Soprano), as well as The Little Things (starring Denzel Washington), Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Reminiscence, Malignant, King Richard and Cry Macho.

All of the above-mentioned titles will go to HBO Max for their first month of domestic release, concurrent with a global theatrical release — at no additional cost to subscribers. After that 30-day window, each film will leave the platform and continue theatrically in select U.S. markets and international territories.

Warner Bros. previously announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to stream on HBO Max on Dec. 25 (aka Christmas Day), the same day it is released in select American theaters.

This new and unprecedented release strategy is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has continued to wreak havoc on the film industry. With most U.S. theaters likely to continue operating at a reduced capacity in 2021, this new distribution model allows Warner Bros. to continue to release blockbuster titles without delaying Stateside releases.

Other films that went straight to streaming this year, or were released in limited theaters alongside their streaming debut, include: Palm Springs and Happiest Season on Hulu; Mulan, Hamilton, Black Beauty and Soul on Disney+; Greyhound on Apple TV+; and The Witches on HBO Max.

Watch a trailer below for the new HBO Max film slate, and then hit the comments and tell us: Which movie are you most excited to stream?