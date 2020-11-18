Wonder Woman 1984 to Premiere on HBO Max This Christmas

RELATED STORIES Conan O'Brien to Exit Late-Night After 28 Years, Launch Weekly Variety Show at HBO Max -- Read Statement

Your holiday gifts just got wrapped up with a golden Lasso of Truth.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max on Dec. 25, the same day it is released in American theaters, the streaming video site announced Wednesday.

In a shift made because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the sequel to the wildly popular 2017 DC Comics movie will be available to stream at home on Christmas Day. Wonder Woman 1984‘s theatrical release, which originally was slated to take place on June 5, already has been postponed several times.

The film will be available for a month on HBO Max in the United States at no additional cost to subscribers.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set during the Cold War and stars Gal Godot in the title role. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) and Chris Pine (the Star Trek films) co-star. Patty Jenkins, who helmed 2017’s Wonder Woman, directs.

Other films that went straight to streaming this year, or were released in limited theaters alongside their streaming debut, include: Palm Springs and Happiest Season on Hulu; Mulan, Hamilton, Black Beauty and Soul on Disney+; Greyhound on Apple TV+; and The Witches on HBO Max.

Are you planning to watch Wonder Woman 1984 from the safety and comfort of your own home on Dec. 25? Hit the comments and let us know!