The Suicide Squad Spinoff Peacemaker, Starring John Cena, Ordered to Series at HBO Max; James Gunn to Write/Direct

Nearly a year ahead of John Cena‘s big screen debut as Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad actor has been tapped to headline his own small-screen offshoot.

HBO Max announced Wednesday that it has handed a series order to Peacemaker, an action-comedy that will explore the origins of Cena’s character, “a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it,” according to the official release.

The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn will pen all eight episodes and direct several installments of the companion series, including the series premiere. He will exec-produce alongside fellow TSS producer Peter Safran. Cena will serve as a co-EP.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said in a statement. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Added Cena, “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Word of Peacemaker comes nearly four months after HBO Max announced that it had ordered a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature film The Batman — a “Year One” prequel about the titular vigilante’s emergence through the point of view of a crooked cop. The streamer will also house the highly anticipated Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, which is set to unspool as four, one-hour installments in 2021.

Production on Peacemaker is set to get underway early next year, ahead of The Suicide Squad‘s Aug. 6, 2021 release. Scroll down for a first look at the spinoff’s key art, then hit the comments with your reactions to the news.