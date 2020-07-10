The Batman Film Scores Spinoff Series at HBO Max, Will Explore Gotham City's Collection of 'Complex Characters'

RELATED STORIES Legendary Finale Recap: Which House Did... What Needed... to Be Done?

HBO Max is firing up the Bat-Signal, ordering a drama series set in the same Gotham City as Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature film The Batman, TVLine has learned.

The companion series — from Reeves, The Batman producer Dylan Clark, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter and Warner Bros. Television — will “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.” Winter will pen the script.

Currently expected to hit theaters in October 2021, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson (pictured above) in the title role, along with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, among others. As no casting for the TV series has been announced, it’s unclear which of these actors — if any — might also make an appearance on the small screen.

This will in essence give TV two series set in DC’s Gotham City, seeing as The CW’s Batwoman fights crime in the same gritty metropolis. (Now if you really want to wrench your brain, Batwoman is set in the same world as The Flash, who in last year’s Arrowverse crossover bumped into the DC movies’ own scarlet speedster, played by Ezra Miller!) Plus, of course, Fox’s Gotham series ran for five seasons, ending in April 2019.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford,” Reeves said in a statement. “And getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, “We are so fortunate to have such great partners in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented access to a wealth of IP from our partners at Warner Bros. and DC.”

Your thoughts on HBO Max’s companion to The Batman? Drop ’em in a comment below.