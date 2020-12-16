Lizzie McGuire Reboot Not Moving Forward; Hilary Duff Mourns the 'Amazing' Woman Fans Won't See

Hilary Duff is saying goodbye to Lizzie McGuire — again. The actress confirmed on Wednesday that the revival of her iconic Disney Channel sitcom will not be moving forward.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”

Lizzie McGuire, with its original creator and most of its original cast returning, was announced as an upcoming Disney+ series in Aug. 2019. As production got underway, creator Terri Minsky departed over creative differences, with production ultimately shutting down for good. Duff essentially pleaded with Disney to move the series to Hulu in order to accurately reflect Lizzie’s life as an adult, but the request fell on deaf (mouse) ears.

Along with Duff returning in the title role, it had also been confirmed (with photographic evidence) that fans would be reunited with Adam Lamberg as Gordo, Hallie Todd as Lizzie’s mom Jo, Robert Carradine as Lizzie’s dad Sam and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s brother Matt.

Per the official synopsis, the reboot would have picked up “as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Of course, Duff will remain on our TV screens for some time, with the seventh — and potentially final — season of Younger premiering on TV Land sometime in 2021. It’s also been reported that Darren Star is developing a Younger spinoff focused on Duff’s character.

Are you disappointed that we won’t get to meet grown-up Lizzie? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.