Hilary Duff to Disney: Let Us Move the Lizzie McGuire Revival to Hulu

Hilary Duff has more than just a couple words to say about the state of her Lizzie McGuire revival.

After hinting earlier this week that the revival is considered too adult for Disney+, Duff took to Instagram on Friday to address the delay, formally asking Disney to allow the Lizzie revival to move to Hulu so it can explore more adult themes.

“Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on [Disney+] and my passion remains!” Duff said in her post. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experience as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

Disney+’s Lizzie Maguire revival was first announced last August, with Duff reprising the title role; it would find Lizzie about to turn 30 and working as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator. The series is also bringing back original cast members Hallie Todd (mom Jo), Robert Carradine (dad Sam), Jake Thomas (brother Matt) and Adam Lamberg (friend Gordo).

But production was halted in January when original series creator Terri Minsky stepped down as showrunner after just two episodes. Disney said at the time that “we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series” — but when Disney+ moved its Love, Simon spinoff to Hulu amid reports it was too adult for the streamer, Duff wrote “Sounds familiar” in an Instagram caption, leading to speculation that Disney+ might be wary of the Lizzie revival exploring more mature themes as well.

Lizzie fans, would you follow the series to Hulu? Sound off in the comments.