Hilary Duff Shades Disney+, Implying Lizzie McGuire Revival Was Considered Too Mature for Streaming Service

Hilary Duff is (sort of) speaking out about the problems surrounding her postponed Lizzie McGuire revival.

Before we dive in, here’s some context: Earlier this week, it was announced that Love, Victor — an upcoming series based on the 2018 gay rom-com Love, Simon — is relocating from Disney+ to Hulu. Multiple reports indicated that the move was made because Love, Victor‘s mature themes, including sexual exploration and drinking, feel more at home on an adult-oriented streaming service like Hulu.

Duff apparently stumbled upon a pick-up of this news, reposting the headline to her Instagram story with the caption “Sounds familiar.”

So, what did Duff mean by that? It’s all speculation at this point, but it feels safe to assume that the actress was referencing her own struggles with the new streaming service, where a revival of her iconic Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire (2001–2004) is currently in limbo. Series creator Terri Minsky left her showrunner post in January after filming just two episodes.

At the time, a Disney spokesperson explained that “fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Duff’s comment implies a connection between Lizzie McGuire and Love, Victor — that Disney may have found the revival to be too adult-oriented for a kid-friendly streaming service, hence the retooling that led to Minsky’s departure. TVLine has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

The Lizzie McGuire revival, which has not been canceled, picks up with a 30-year-old Lizzie living a charmed life in New York City. In addition to Duff returning in the title role, the revival also welcomes back Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire, Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, and Adam Lamberg as David “Gordo” Gordon. (And, yes, Lizzie’s tiny animated self is also set to return.) Click here to see photos of the revival.

Duff currently stars as Kelsey Peters on Younger, which has been renewed for a seventh season on TV Land.

What do you make of Duff's comment?