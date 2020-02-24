Love, Simon Sequel Series Moves From Disney+ to Hulu; Now Titled Love, Victor

The students of Creekwood High School are about to get redistricted. The 10-episode first season of Love, Victor — a follow-up series to the 2018 big-screen romantic comedy Love, Simon — will now premiere on Hulu, not Disney+ as was originally planned.

According to multiple reports, the move was a result of Love, Victor‘s mature themes, from drinking to sexual exploration, none of which felt family friendly enough for Disney+.

Love, Victor, which stars Michael Cimino in the title role, follows a new student at school “on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.” Though an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the show will reportedly premiere in June. Additionally, a writers room has reportedly opened for Season 2, strongly suggesting that Disney will ultimately renew the teen dramedy for more episodes.

The cast of Love, Victor also includes Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez. Though Love, Victor will follow a different group of students than we met in Love, Simon, the series will be narrated by Nick Robinson (aka Simon), who also serves as an executive producer.

Love, Simon screenwriters Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker will serve as co-showrunners of the half-hour series.

