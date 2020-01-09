Lizzie McGuire Creator Exits Disney+ Revival, Production Shuts Down

RELATED STORIES Lizzie McGuire Sequel Series: Hilary Duff Reveals New Plot Details — Will Lizzie and Gordo Wind Up Together?

TV’s much-anticipated Lizzie McGuire revival has hit a snag: Original series creator Terri Minsky has stepped down as showrunner on the Disney+ project, prompting a pause in production.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told our sister publication Variety, who broke the news. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

Minsky was also attached to the revival as an executive producer, but it’s currently unclear if she will continue in that role. The search for a new showrunner is now underway.

As previously reported, the Lizzie McGuire revival will bring back Hilary Duff in the title role, this time as a 30-year-old Lizzie who is living in New York City. In August, Duff revealed that Lizzie’s life “is framed pretty perfectly” when the show picks up: “She has her dream job [as] an apprentice for an interior designer,” as well as a “cute little apartment in Brooklyn” and “a gorgeous fiancé who is a chef at this cool SoHo restaurant.”

Adam Lamberg (as Lizzie’s best friend, Gordo), Hallie Todd (as her mom, Jo), Robert Carradine (as her dad, Sam) and Jake Thomas (as her younger brother, Matt) all will be back for the continuation, as well. Animated Lizzie will make a comeback, too, once again serving as Lizzie’s 13-year-old inner voice.

A recent Disney+ promo offered a brief glimpse at new Lizzie McGuire footage, though it remains to be seen if any episodes will be reshot once a new showrunner boards the project.

Your thoughts on this latest Lizzie McGuire development? Drop ’em in a comment below.