WandaVision Marvel Series Gets Earlier 2020 Premiere in New Disney+ Promo

A promo for what Disney+ has on tap for the new year reveals that Marvel Studios’ WandaVision series will now premiere in 2020.

Previously, the series starring the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision was targeted for a Spring 2021 release. Instead, it will now come out in the same year as Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier team-up, which has always been set for a Fall 2020 launch.

The Disney+ promo (embedded above) also glimpses static photos of the aforementioned Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes (played by MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan), while also rattling off a deep roster of other upcoming series, including the Lizzie McGuire and Star Wars: The Clone Wars revivals. TV Shows We're Excited For in 2020

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision has Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) reprising their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) play a “nosy neighbor” and a grown-up Monica Rambeau (who was seen as a tyke in Captain Marvel). Jac Schaeffer, who wrote Captain Marvel, serves as showrunner.

Previewing WandaVision — which as confirmed by a screen shot (right) shown last month at the Comic Con Experience in São Paulo, Brasil, will toy with genres/formats — Marvel Studios overlord Kevin Feige said (per Collider), “[We have] the opportunity to… show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show… that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into … in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Among other Marvel series heading to Disney+: Loki, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his infamous role, is set to bow in spring 2021; What If… ?, the first animated series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starts streaming in summer 2021; and Hawkeye, featuring Jeremy Renner in the title role and quite possibly Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, debuts in the fall of 2021.