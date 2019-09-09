Hailee Steinfeld Circling Kate Bishop Role in Hawkeye, With Jeremy Renner

The latest Hawkeye casting news is pitch-perfect.

Hailee Steinfeld (the Pitch Perfect films, True Grit) has been offered the role of Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series based on Jeremy Renner’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character, our sister site Variety reports.

Kate Bishop is a member of the Young Avengers and the woman who becomes Hawkeye after Clint Barton (aka Renner’s character’s real identity) is the superhero no longer.

Steinfeld also is the star of the forthcoming Dickinson, the Apple TV+ period comedy in which the actress plays poet Emily Dickinson as she “audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family,” per the official series logline. Dickinson premieres this fall.

