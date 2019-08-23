Things are about to get real at East High. Like, really real. Some might even say… too real? Disney+ on Friday released the first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a super meta adaptation of the popular Disney Channel film franchise.

In a nutshell, the mockumentary-style series follows a group of students attending the school where the original HSM trilogy was filmed. When the new musical director finds out that the theater department has never actually staged a production of High School Musical… The Musical, she takes it upon herself to rectify the situation, sending the entire student body into a musical tizzy.

The show stars Joshua Bassett (Stuck in the Middle) as Ricky, Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark) as Nini, Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs) as E.J., Kate Reinders (Ugly Betty) as Miss Jenn, Julia Lester (Mom) as Ashlyn, Larry Saperstein as Big Red, Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack) as Gina, Dara Reneé (Freaky Friday) as Kourtney, Frankie A. Rodriguez (Modern Family) as Carlos and Mark St. Cyr (Chicago PD) as Mr. Mazzara. (Click here for a closer look at the show’s ensemble.)

The series premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 12 along with the launch of Disney+.

