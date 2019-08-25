Lizzie McGuire Sequel Series: Hilary Duff Reveals New Plot Details — Will Lizzie and Gordo Wind Up Together?

A Lizzie McGuire follow-up is what dreams are truly made of — but will fans find all of their hopes and dreams fulfilled upon its eventual debut?

As previously reported, Hilary Duff is teaming with original series creator Terri Minsky on the present-day sequel series for the new Disney+ streaming service, which will follow a now-30-year-old Lizzie, who lives in New York City. “Her life is framed pretty perfectly,” Duff reveals in the video above. “She has her dream job [as] an apprentice for an interior designer, who is a pretty big deal,” and she “has a cute little apartment in Brooklyn.” In the premiere, “she’s celebrating her 30th birthday with all of her friends.

“Obviously, nothing’s going to go that perfectly the whole series,” Duff teases. “[Lizzie] gets some pretty big news at the end of the first episode.” (Hmm… perhaps she hears from Miranda, who abruptly left for Mexico City before their Hillridge Junior High School graduation?)

Meanwhile, those hoping to see Lizzie and Gordo in a relationship at the start of the series likely will be disappointed. In the video, Duff tells Good Morning America that Lizzie has “a gorgeous fiancé who is a chef at this cool SoHo restaurant,” who is probably not her childhood best friend that she kissed at the end of 2003’s feature-length film. When asked if Gordo is still in Lizzie’s life, Duff remains mum. “I have to play it coy, but there are a lot of surprises in store,” she says. “Everyone’s dreams are going to be fulfilled by going on the journey of the show.”

What has been confirmed is the return of Animated Lizzie, who will remain 13-years-old and say all of the things that Adult Lizzie is thinking. “That was really important for me to keep her at 13, because I think that’s what’s so endearing,” Duff says.

The as-yet-untitled Lizzie McGuire follow-up does not have a timetable for release. In the meantime, drop a comment with your hopes for the sequel series.