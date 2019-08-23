Hilary Duff to Return as Lizzie McGuire for Sequel Series at Disney+

Lizzie McGuire is back: The Disney Channel hit is getting a revival on Disney+, with Hilary Duff returning to star as the title character, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Duff will play a now-30-year-old Lizzie, making a life for herself in New York City. The series will also bring back the animated Lizzie from the original, who voices the human Lizzie’s innermost feelings and fears. Original creator Terri Minsky will return to produce the new series as well. (The original Lizzie McGuire ran from 2001 to 2004 on Disney Channel, and spawned a big-screen movie in 2003.)

Lizzie McGuire joins a growing slate of Disney+ original series, including Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian and Marvel series featuring Loki and Hawkeye. The new streaming service — which will cost $6.99 a month and also include library content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more — launches on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Duff is currently co-starring as book publisher Kelsey Peters on the TV Land comedy Younger, which was renewed last month for a seventh season — but Deadline reports that Disney+ and TV Land have worked out a deal that will allow Duff to appear in both series.

Lizzie McGuire fans: Want to know what Lizzie’s up to these days? Tell us in the comments if you’ll be watching.