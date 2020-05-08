Younger Spinoff, Starring Hilary Duff, Reportedly in Development

RELATED STORIES Younger Writer Breaks Down Liza's 'Massive' Season Finale Surprise

The Lizzie McGuire revival may be stuck in limbo, but we could still get Hilary Duff‘s adventures in New York City via — wait for it — a spinoff of Younger, focused on Duff’s character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ViacomCBS is working with Younger creator Darren Star on developing a Kelsey Peters-centric spinoff. It’s unclear which network would house the Duff-led series; it could wind up on Paramount Network, as was once the plan for Younger, or it could end up on any number of streaming platforms. (Star’s Emily in Paris, led by Lily Collins, is reportedly headed for Netflix.)

Duff is also still attached to the Disney+ revival of her coming-of-age Disney Channel classic Lizzie McGuire, though the future of that project remains a bit uncertain. Disney+ parted ways with series creator Terri Minsky after producing two episodes.

Younger stars Sutton Foster as a 40-something woman who pretends to be in her 20s to land a job in book publishing. The comedy, which wrapped its sixth season in Sept. 2019, also stars Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Would you watch a Kelsey-centric Younger spinoff? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.