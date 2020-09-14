Younger Season 7 Is 'Unofficially' the Final One, Says EP Darren Star

RELATED STORIES Younger Spinoff, Starring Hilary Duff, Reportedly in Development

Younger Spinoff, Starring Hilary Duff, Reportedly in Development Charles Michael Davis Previews His NCIS: New Orleans Debut -- Plus, Is Younger's Zane Bitter About Liza?

Liza Miller’s Younger days are coming to an end.

“We are unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season,” creator Darren Star recently told TVLine while promoting his upcoming Netflix comedy Emily in Paris.

The TV Land series, which has been off the air since concluding its sixth season in Sept. 2019, was about to begin shooting its upcoming seventh season in New York City when COVID-19 hit. With production on the show now set to begin “in a few weeks,” Star is contemplating how to integrate the coronavirus crisis into the story — just don’t expect it to affect the characters at the onset of Season 7.

“A lot of episodes were written” before the pandemic, Star notes. Plus, “the action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic. But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses.”

And even if the next season is indeed the show’s swan song, the world of Younger may continue on: Star confirmed that a spinoff centered around Hilary Duff’s character Kelsey Peters is in development.

Younger fans, are you sad that the series is nearing its conclusion? Hit the comments with your hopes for the final season!