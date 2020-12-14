Jared Padalecki's Walker: First Trailer!

Move over, Chuck Norris — there’s a new Texas Ranger in town.

The CW on Monday released the first trailer for its Jared Padalecki-zed Walker reboot, which finds the Supernatural vet succeeding Norris as the titular lawmen.

It’s been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

The series stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” per the official synopsis. “He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

The cast also includes Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Walker’s younger brother Liam, a gay conservative who was just promoted to assistant district attorney. Meanwhile, Lindsey Morgan (The 100) is Walker’s new partner Micki, and Coby Bell (The Gifted) is Captain Larry James, the only African American man in the Texas Rangers’ Austin headquarters. Mitch Pileggi — who recurred as Sam and Dean’s maternal grandfather on Supernatural — will take on the role of Walker’s conservative, tough-as-nails father Bonham. Additionally, Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural, Wildfire) recurs as Walker’s late spouse, who appears via flashbacks, and Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats) will play as Walker’s BFF.

The original Walker, Texas Ranger aired for eight seasons on CBS from 1993 to 2001. Norris later revisited the character in a 2005 made-for-TV movie titled Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire.

Walker premieres Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on The CW.