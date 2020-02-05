The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Adds The 100's Lindsey Morgan to Partner Up With Jared Padalecki

RELATED STORIES Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Ordered to Series at The CW

Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Ordered to Series at The CW The 100 Prequel Spinoff Title Revealed — But What Does It Even Mean?

The CW’s new Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be a lone Ranger, it turns out.

The 100 star Lindsey Morgan has joined the cast of Walker, the upcoming reboot starring Supernatural‘s Jared Padalecki, our sister site Variety is reporting. Morgan will play Walker’s new partner, one of the first women in the history of the Texas Rangers.

Padalecki — coming off a 15-season run as demon hunter Sam Winchester on Supernatural, which wraps up later this year — will star as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.” He takes over the title role from Chuck Norris, who starred in the original Walker, Texas Ranger for eight seasons on CBS. The CW handed Walker a series order last month.

Morgan is best known for playing mechanic Raven Reyes on The 100, which ends its own CW run later this year after seven seasons. Her other TV credits include General Hospital, The Night Shift, Franklin & Bash, Happy Endings and How I Met Your Mother.

TVLine’s comprehensive 2020-21 Pilot Guide has been updated with the casting.

Are you excited about this potential CW reunion? Drop your thoughts on the new partnership in a comment below.