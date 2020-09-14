Walker Taps Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padalecki's Wife

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Photos: The Winchesters and Jack Celebrate the Holidays, Don Their PJs in Final Season's Return

Walker is keeping it all in the family: Jared Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural, Wildfire) will recur as his character’s late spouse in the upcoming CW series, our sister site Deadline reports.

The two have a history of working together: They met when Genevieve booked an arc on Supernatural Season 4 as the demon Ruby. The actress recently reprised her role in a Season 15 episode.

On the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Genevieve will appear via flashbacks as the titular character’s deceased wife Emily, who is described as capable, brave and focused on helping the disenfranchised. She is a grounded and authentic hero in the Walker family.

The series stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” per the official synopsis. “He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

As previously reported, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) will portray Walker’s younger brother Liam, a gay conservative who was just promoted to assistant district attorney. Meanwhile, Lindsey Morgan (The 100) is Walker’s new partner Micki, and Coby Bell (The Gifted) is Captain Larry James, the only African American man in the Texas Rangers’ Austin headquarters. Mitch Pileggi — who recurred as Sam and Dean’s maternal grandfather on Supernatural — will take on the role of Walker’s conservative, tough-as-nails father Bonham.

Walker is slated to debut in early 2021 on The CW.