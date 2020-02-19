Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen Joins The CW's Walker as the Texas Ranger's Gay, Conservative Younger Brother

RELATED STORIES Legends of Tomorrow Team Talks Latest 'Crisis' Consequence, Bringing 'Iconic' Constantine Comics Story to Screen

Legends of Tomorrow Team Talks Latest 'Crisis' Consequence, Bringing 'Iconic' Constantine Comics Story to Screen The Flash Recap: A Pain in the Glass -- Plus, Sue Dearbon Makes an Entrance

The CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot just got a little prettier. Keegan Allen, best known for playing Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars, has boarded the new series — simply titled Walker — as the younger brother of Jared Padalecki’s character, Variety reports.

Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.”

Allen’s character, Liam Walker, is a gay conservative who was just promoted to assistant district attorney. Per his official description, “Liam has always stayed close to home, often sacrificing his personal life in favor of his family duties. In Walker’s absence, he stepped up to take Walker’s kids under his wing. Liam’s close relationship with Walker’s son and daughter makes Walker slightly jealous.”

As previously reported, Padalecki and Allen will be joined by Lindsey Morgan (The 100) as Micki, Walker’s new partner.

Walker was one of several pilots recently ordered to series for The CW’s 2020–2021 season. The other was Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the title roles.

Your thoughts on Walker‘s latest addition? The series in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.